Govt backing rioters, says Ramesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the government is supporting CPM men who had attacked the Perambra Juma Masjid by making corrections in the FIR and at the same time arresting the Youth Congress and Youth League workers who protested against this.

After visiting Perambra, Chennithala has written to the Chief Minister saying the government was deliberately trying to create riots in the state. He said the CPM branch secretary and eight party workers were arrested following stoning the Juma Masjid to create communal riots. The police had registered an FIR and the branch secretary was jailed. However, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and E P Jayarajan protested against the police stand.

After this, the police were forced to make corrections in the FIR that ultimately got him bail.

“Instead, the protesting Youth Congress and Youth League workers were arrested under non-bailable charges.” Chennithala called upon the Chief Minister to immediately take action and correct the discrepancies so that justice prevails.