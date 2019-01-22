KSRTC empanelled conductors begin indefinite satyagraha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC empanelled conductors, who were terminated by the Corporation following a High Court order, have started an indefinite satyagraha in front of the Secretariat from Monday asking the government either to reinstate them or give sufficient compensation.

In all 3,761 empanelled conductors were terminated on December 17, 2018, after the High Court ordered the KSRTC to consider the PSC advised candidates for the posts.

This is the second phase of their protest. In the first phase, the sacked employees had conducted a long march from Alappuzha to Secretariat from December 20 to 24, 2018, and submitted a petition to the Chief Minister.

“If we are being blamed for joining the Corporation using alleged political connection, then there are many employees working in several other departments against whom similar actions should be taken,” said Dinesh Babu, an empanelled conductor.

“The government has already approached the High Court on the issue. Now they (sacked conductors) have to decide whether an indefinite strike is required or not,” said Transport Minister A K Saseendran.