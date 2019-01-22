Steps to ensure minimum wages for labourers in all sectors, says Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Steps have been taken to ensure minimum wages for all sectors in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the state-level pension distribution of Kerala Shops and Commerical Establishment Labour Welfare Board on Monday. “ The government has revised the minimum wages for 26 sectors. We will revise the wages in the remaining sectors too. We don’t have any discrimination towards labourers. The tendency of ‘nokkukooli’ has been brought down due to the various labour policies adopted by the government”, Pinarayi said.

He also said that steps would be taken to protect the basic rights and privileges of labourers in the state. The various projects of Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishment Welfare Board are providing solace to 35 lakh labourers. The government has taken steps to give pension and other benefits to the labourers in the unorganised sector too. But the Centre ’s anti-labour policies are helping corporates. However, the situation in Kerala is an exception”, Pinarayi said.

Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan, who presided over the function, said the government has initiated ‘Suraksha’ self-employment project for the staff of bar hotels who lost their jobs in the liquor policy of the previous government. “ Through the Suraksha project, the beneficiaries can avail up to Rs 3 lakh as loan with four per cent interest rate.

There is no state in India which gives enormous benefits and privileges to labourers. The government will make strong interventions to strengthen the various welfare boards for the labourers in the state”, Ramakrishnan said. Welfare board chairman K Ananthagopan and delegates from various labour organisations participated in the meet.

