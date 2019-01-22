Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Strict plastic ban imposed for Attukal Pongala

Restaurants, including the temporary eateries set up for the festival, will not be allowed to sell food in plastic containers.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:51 AM

The Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam is a 10-day festival, which falls during February-March every year, the month of Makaram-Kumbham according to the Malayalam calendar. (Express Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Bottled drinking water in plastic containers and plastic packaging for restaurant food have been banned during the Attukal Pongala festival.    

The blanket ban will be in effect in the 21 wards of the city corporation declared as festival area, said district collector K Vasuki.

The decision was taken by a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for the festival. The annual festival is from February 12 to 21 and the pongala falls on February 20. Green protocol has been announced in the 21 wards of the Corporation. The collector asked devotees to avoid bringing plastic covers and bottles. Clay or steel cups and plates made of palm leaves can be used.

Restaurants, including the temporary eateries set up for the festival, will not be allowed to sell food in plastic containers. They are allowed to use brown paper covers instead. Shops violating the rule will be closed down. Wayside shops will not be allowed to provide drinking water in plastic bottles. Bubble top or RO materials can be used for free food distribution. Plastic plates or cups will not be allowed. Steel plates and glasses for free food distribution will be provided by the Corporation. 

The collector sought the cooperation of all stakeholders by using eco-friendly materials for the festival. The Pollution Control Board has been asked to conduct a special drive to check sound pollution. Operator’s licence will be cancelled in case of rule violation. Devotees have to maintain a safe distance from petrol pumps and KSEB transformers. 

Food Safety and Health departments have been asked to ensure food quality and Railways have announced special services. The meeting was attended by ADM V R Vinod and other officers.

