Surgical safety checklist implemented at MCH

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an aim to minimise the most common and avoidable risks that endangers the lives and well-being of patients during surgery, the Health Department has implemented the Surgical Safety Checklist in the state. The procedure that has first been implemented at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), was inaugurated by GMCH principal Dr Thomas Mathew on Monday.

“It was the World Health Organisation which introduced such a mechanism to decrease errors and adverse events and increase teamwork and communication in surgery,” said an officer of GMCH. According to the officer, the 19-item checklist identifies three phases of operation - before induction of anaesthesia, before skin incision and before the patient leaves the operating room - and a checklist coordinator will be entrusted with the task to confirm that the surgery team has completed the listed tasks before it proceeds with the operation.

“The checklist will help improve the safety of surgical procedures by bringing together the whole operating team which will further ensure surgical site infection prevention and safe anaesthesia,” the officer said. The programme at GMCH was organised jointly by Anaesthesia and General surgery Departments at the A-theatre.