Day 2 of protest of KSRTC empanelled conductors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The indefinite strike by the sacked empanelled employees of the KSRTC entered the second day on Tuesday. More than hundreds agitators from across the state staged a shayana pradakshinam as a mark of protest.

“In other departments, part-time employees have been made permanent. So why are KSRTC employees being targeted,” asked an empanelled conductor.

The protesters said they will conduct a march to the legislative Assembly on Friday. The sacked empanelled employees of KSRTC began the stir in front of the secretariat on Monday. Following a directive from the High Court, the Corporation removed 3,861 empanelled conductors from service with immediate effect.