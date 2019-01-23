Min opens clinical facilities complex at Ayurveda Institute

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister of AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik inaugurated the newly constructed upgraded clinical facilities complex at the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute for Lifestyle-Related Disorders (RARILSD) at Poojapura on Tuesday. The minister also inaugurated pay ward of 20-bed capacity and yoga training area at the institute.

During the event, Shashi Tharoor MP submitted a proposal to the minister for upgrading RARILSD into a national institute. RARILSD, a peripheral unit under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences co-coordinates, aids and promotes research in Ayurvedic Science with special emphasis on lifestyle-related disorders.

The institute, which focuses on carrying out research in chronic skin condition like psoriasis, allergic conjunctivitis, hypertension, dysmenorrhea and others, also plans to introduce medicines that have been developed under such projects to the market.