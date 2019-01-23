TDB to finalise Kottarakara Ganapathy temple master plan on Jan 30

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Dewaswom Board (TDB) will finalise the master plan of Kottarakara Ganapathy temple on January 30 with the temple thantri and Vasthu expert Kanippayur participating. This was decided at a meeting held on Tuesday at its headquarters.

Kottarakara MLA Aisha Potti was also present in the board meeting. The work for the Kottarakara Ganapathi temple master plan is likely to commence from the first week of February. The TDB meet also discussed the shortfall in the Sabarimala temple revenue during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season and pegged the fall at around 92 crore.

TDB president A Padmakumar told Express he expects the state government to provide support on this deficit.

“The government has already provided Rs 105 crore for the Seethathode water project and similarly we expect the government to support this also,” he said.

“The KIIFB has already sanctioned 18 crore for the development of Chengannur Idathavalam and is also supporting several other schemes and projects of TDB,” he said.