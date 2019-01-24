It’s time to perk up, Mayor tells Thiruvananthapuram Corporation officials

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The next time you walk into the Corporation office, there are chances you would find officials on their seat, effectively using their time to complete projects keeping to the deadline. Mayor V K Prasanth has issued a warning to all officials saying they were under careful scrutiny and strict action would be taken against those who fail to comply with the deadline.

According to the Mayor, several projects under the City Corporation is still pending due to the casual approach of the authorities towards the work assigned to them. The warning was issued at a meeting convened to review the progress of various projects of the municipal corporation held on Tuesday. He emphasised on the need to take their work seriously.

In the meeting, it was pointed out there was no progress in the renovation of the Kowdiar Park, revamp of Pangode fish market and construction of the Secretariat Health circle office building. The Mayor recently conducted a surprise check at various zonal offices under the corporation. "It was noted that higher officials don't reach their office even after 12.00 pm. A warning has been issued against such officers," said a corporation officer.

A senior official has been asked to issue s memo to the Corporation's assistant executive engineer who was responsible for unnecessary delay in the construction work of Kowdiar Park renovation. The minutes, according to the Mayor, was received in October, 2018.

The official who was assigned the construction work of the Secretariat health office has been asked to submit an explanation to the Mayor for the delay in disbursing the financial assistance to Habitat, the accredited agency which has been awarded the work. He has also been directed to disburse the pending amount to the agency within two days.

Meanwhile, a memo has been issued against the official who failed to distribute the money allotted to the agency to complete the renovation work of Pangode Fish Market.