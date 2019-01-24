Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Watch your tricolour 'grow': This Republic Day, fly seed flags!

Seed Paper India, introduced the idea of Tricolour replicas made of seed paper, which can be planted.

Published: 24th January 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

seed flags

The students of Sai Gramam preparing seed balls'

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever thought about what you would do with the Tricolour replica after the Republic Day celebrations? Well, you can simply leave it in your garden and watch it grow into a beautiful flower or a vegetable!

For the first time in Kerala, students of Sai Gramam will celebrate Republic Day with seed flags instead of plastic or paper flags. The Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust and Bengaluru-based Seed Paper India, in association with the government, are set to launch their two new projects, ‘seed flags’ and ‘seed balls’ at Sai Gramam on Thursday. Forest Minister K Raju will launch the projects.

“We have assured the government the trust will provide the complete financial support required for the projects. The seed flag is a handmade, biodegradable type of paper which consists of different plant seeds. The seeds sprout when the paper is planted in soil. During the launch, the trust will unveil 1,000 seed flags prepared by the college and school students of Sai Trust,” said Anand Kumar, executive director of Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust. Each flag costs Rs 12.

“The seeds embedded in the flag and balls are of neem, teak wood, marigold, tomato, sunflower and basil. Organic ink is used to colour them. For the colour green, we used spinach, for saffron, a mixture of turmeric powder and food grain colour and for the Ashoka Chakra, blue berries. The move aims at reducing plastic or paper waste during such events,” said Roshan Ray, founder of Seed Paper India, which introduced the idea of Tricolour replicas made of seed paper, which can be planted. Though sale of Tricolour replicas made of plastic was banned a few years ago, it continues in the city due to their cheap price and the lack of an alternative.

Seed balls

With its other project ‘Seed balls’, the trust plans to sow the seeds for a greener future. “Around 5,000 seed balls will be unveiled at the launch. The Sai trust, in collaboration with the education institution and jail authorities, targets to distribute around 10 lakh seed balls across the state before the monsoon,” said Anand Kumar.

Volunteers helped in rolling the seed balls which will later be used to develop forests. The project envisages tossing 1 lakh seed balls by the next monsoon.

“To reach our target, we are sending volunteers to various districts. The seed balls are made using soil and manure. Seed balling is a very easy method of reforestation as the seeds are tossed in forested areas where the soil is already fertile,” said Pradeep P S, coordinator of the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
seed flags Republic Day tricolour Sai Gramam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp