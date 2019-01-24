Operation Cobra: 70 criminals nabbed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police in the last two days have arrested around 70 absconding criminals as part of ‘Operation Cobra’ special drive. Those arrested include goons, people involved in assault cases and anti-social.

The 10-day programme launched by city police commissioner S Suresh mainly target criminals who have been evading arrest.

Cracking down drug peddlers also topped the police agenda as several members of drug racket were nabbed. Details of those involved in attempt to murder cases are being collected.