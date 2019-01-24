Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ruckus in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation council meet over PM Modi's visit

The city corporation council meet witnessed a heated debate between the BJP and other councillors related to alleged protocol violation by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Thiruvananthapuram corporation (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A protest resolution passed by the Corporation council against protocol violation during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the city, created uproar in the council meet on Wednesday.

The city corporation council meet witnessed a heated debate between the BJP and other councillors related to alleged protocol violation by the Prime Minister’s Office. The councillors said that during the inauguration of the first phase work of Swadeshi Darshan scheme at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, there was a breach of protocol as leaders, including Mayor V K Prasanth, Sashi Tharoor MP and V S Sivakumar MLA were not invited to enter the temple along with the Prime Minister.

Health standing committee chairman K Sreekumar from the ruling party and UDF councillors led by D Anil Kumar moved the resolution.

“The councillors should appreciate the Prime Minister for his support to launch such a project instead of raking up irrelevant political issues. It is the responsibility of the state government to set the protocol for the function,” said Pappanamcode Saji, BJP councillor.

Meanwhile, UDF councillor V R Sini said the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, which led to a big uproar. The Mayor pacified the BJP councillors and assured that the objectionable remarks of the councillor would be expunged from the documents.

The resolution was passed even after protests by the BJP councillors.

“The Swadeshi Darshan scheme is linked to the smart city project. It wasn’t proper not to have invited us for the inaugural function,” said the Mayor.  

