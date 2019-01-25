Chennithala inaugurates Gandhigram project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the “Gandhigram” project conceptualised and materialised by young Congress leader Niyas Bharathi by handing over the title deeds of 4 cent plot each to 20 families at a function in Thiruvananthapuram press club on Thursday.

He inaugurated the programme by providing the first title deed to differently abled Thejas, son of Bansilal whose mother had abandoned him and also to 19 other families. In his inaugural address, he said time is ripe for a second “Bhoodhan” movement in the country after Acharya Vinobabave’s. Gandhian Gopinathan Nair, Pachaloor Abdul Salam Moulavi and Niyas Bharathi were also present.