Follow the brick road

Rebecca Vargese By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: We cannot help but wonder if the lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s hit song, Lego House, had anything to do with EST 16’s debut collection being based on the globally-loved interlocking plastic bricks. Twenty four-year-old Shreya Tikmany laughs as she offers us another guess. “And, no it isn’t The Lego Movie, either,” she says. For this Kolkata-born designer, the inspiration came from the documentary Beyond the Brick: A Lego Brickumentary. “The unique system of interlocking bricks make for endless possibilities. It struck a chord with earlier generations and still does,” she explains. Tapping into the world-wide phenomenon where Lego spin-off movies do better than their live action counterparts, the NIFT graduate decided to incorporate Lego bricks into her final year project to create a hybrid leather purse.

Toys are us

Shreya

Titled Lego Love after the collection’s base inspiration, the line of made-to-order clutches, crossbody bags, backpacks and envelope purses takes up to a month to create. “While the leather body is easily made, the bricks need to be sourced from halfway across the world, since they are unavailable in India,” says Shreya whose specialisation is leather designing. Geometric and structured in its silhouettes, a standout piece from the line is a hexagonal handbag with an envelope flap that comes with a handmade detachable brooch. Enabling multiple customisation options, Lego Love—which features vibrant shades of navy blue, deep green and dark brown—can be decked up with the user’s own mini-figs and toys as well. “The bricks are glued to the leather with a special adhesive bond and canbe used just like the base of any Lego structure.”

Net worth

While this collection has been garnering maximum eyeballs on the brand’s Instagram page, another line that the month-old brand simultaneously released is called Minimal Mesh.A derivative of the ikat weaves of Andhra Pradesh, the leather line that includes circular clutches, oversized totes and a cross body bag bears hand block prints. “I was working on the print when demonetisation was announced. I wanted to make something that resounded with the general sentiment. I created a design —Minimal Mesh’s signature seven paise print—that drew in parts from the five paise coin ”

Softer in its use of colour with shades like cream, beige and pastels making an appearance on the main body of the leather accessory, the line employs colour blocking by utilising contrasting shades like bright orange and dark blue on zip tassels, bag handles and flaps. Incorporating Minimal Mesh’s weaving inspiration throughout its design, the collection also has a colourful custom printed lining.

Lego Love starts from `7,500 and Minimal Mesh from `4,500.