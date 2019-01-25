Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Look before you eat: Stale food found in raids across Trivandrum

The recent raid led by health inspector P Ajayakumar at Technopark, which was conducted as a follow-up for the complaints received, found the food was made in unhygienic conditions.

Published: 25th January 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Corporation finding stocks of stale food in the back-to-back raids in many city restaurants, concerns of food safety have never been more serious. Warning notices were served to outlets where stale food items, including roti, bread, pickles, cake, cooked rice and chicken, were served. The recent raid led by health inspector P Ajayakumar at Technopark, which was conducted as a follow-up for the complaints received, found the food was made in unhygienic conditions.

According to the recent reports, the Corporation carried out lightning inspections at 17 food outlets near Technopark and Kazhakootam. Of these, eight eateries were found serving stale food and fine was imposed on them. "After the issue at Technopark, we have formed an evening squad to inspect food outlets in the city from 4 pm to 8 pm. On Wednesday, we inspected 17 outlets near Medical College and Thampanoor area, 11 warning notices were issued and fine was imposed on five restaurants for keeping stocks of stale food. The situation has become worse these days as people think every posh restaurant serves clean food which is a myth," informed Dileep P B, assistant commissioner of Food Safety.

Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association secretary B Vijayakumar opined the Corporation should inspect the hygienic conditions and quality of food offered at each hotel before issuing the licence. "Most diseases are waterborne. Whether it's Corporation water or well water, we cannot rely on the source. If we take a total of 100 hotels, 10 of them might have cleanliness, food quality-related issues, which can be sorted by regular checks," said B Vijayakumar. He also said there are times when the staff flout the rules without the knowledge of the hotel owners.

Health specialists in the city opined it is high time that people shifted from the 'eating out habit' and stick to safe food habits. "We should develop a safe food culture in the city. While metabolic safety is in danger, we should redefine our current food habits which leads to hypertension, increase in cholesterol, stroke and heart diseases which are the byproducts of obesity," said Dr Sreejith N Kumar, national convenor of IMA Food Safety Initiative.

Mayor V K Prasanth assured strict actions will be initiated against the offenders. He pointed out that repeated offence will lead to licence cancellation.

