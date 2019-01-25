Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Master plan ward-level meetings to begin at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

The City Corporation's master plan will involve the participation of the public from all 100 wards.

Thiruvananthapuram corporation (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the City Corporation's master plan preparation, ward level meetings will begin from Friday. The decision was taken in a joint meeting convened by the Mayor along with  Corporation councillors, chairpersons of the master plan working groups and the conveners on Tuesday. Such a ward committee meeting was organised to consider the residents' feedback in the preparation of the plan.

The local body had earlier decided to involve the public from all hundred wards of the Corporation in the process to prepare the master plan, as it faced public protests due to issues in the previous draft master plan. Volunteers selected to present the ward-level meeting will have to undergo training conducted by the Corporation on January 30.

A separate meeting of various stakeholders representing different departments will be conducted under the leadership of 18 working groups. Citizens can send their feedback on the website tvmcitymasterplan.in.
The master plan's field survey is in progress. The Corporation limit's urban areas have been divided into 800 grids for the land use survey. As of now the civic body has successfully completed the survey of 120 grids. As part of the survey, the Corporation is collecting details regarding the use of lands. The details of the socio-economic survey will be collected from the selected 25,000 houses. These surveys are expected to be completed by April 2019.     

The master plan

The field survey towards this, which will collect details from 25,000 houses will be completed by April.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

