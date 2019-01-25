AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik warns party leaders of group affiliations, indiscipline

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik who is on his second leg tour of southern districts of the state, while addressing party office bearers in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam in two separate programmes, warned against group affiliations and gross indiscipline. He warned the leaders - ranging from Mandalam committees to District Congress Committees - saying the party will take stringent action against group activities and indiscipline. He also said there should not be any group considerations and he cited the example of DCC presidents being posted without any group affiliation.

Wasnik also said the party’s two major programmes, Shakti and Jan Sampark Abhayan, have to be conducted in full earnest. Shakti is a programme to enrol people outside the party bracket and the AICC president may communicate to them when required. Jan Sampark Abhayan is a door-to-door campaign with the party programmes and policies.

In Thiruvananthapuram DCC, several leaders from mandalam committees to the District Congress Committees were not present.A senior leader of the party while speaking to Express said, “In Thiruvananthapuram, more than forty per cent of the party leaders were absent from the programme which amounts to gross indiscipline from the leaders and office bearers. Mukulji told the meeting the party will not allow this to happen and with the Lok Sabha elections at the doorstep, he urged the party workers to be more active and to participate in party programmes in totality.”

State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran also called upon the party leaders to be present in serious party confabulations and not to be absent from party functions and programmes. He said party workers should be serious in their approach in public spaces. The KPCC president said he will look into the details of those who were absent from such a serious party programme and will serve notices to those who failed to attend without valid reasons.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in his address said the party workers should try to bring in social groups which are now not with the party and the main focus should be on this.He also said the party workers should try to bring in those who have left the party in various stages and said party workers should not rest for the next hundred days. Swapna Patronis, state coordinator of Shakti programme, gave a presentation of the programme.