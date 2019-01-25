Saving our girls

Steena Das By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 8 am on January 24, they assembled with their bicycles in front of the Kowdiar Palace. Thirty-four children of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School carried messages and wishes with respect to the National Girl Child Day on their cycles. “We want to show our solidarity in protecting the rights of the girl child. I feel obliged to be a part of this rally,” says Mohammed Haady, student of Class VI.

The cycle rally was jointly organised by Childline, Don Bosco Veedu Society and Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School. It was held to provide awareness to the society, especially to students on protecting the rights of the girl child on grounds of the National Girl Child Day. “The rally aims at raising voice against the gender inequality that becomes a hindrance for the fulfilment of a girl child’s dream. Children must be educated to stop becoming preys for child marriage, child labour and sexual abuse. Education on child rights is the need of the hour,” says Fr Thomas P P, Childline coordinator, Thiruvananthapuram.

Followed by the rally, an awareness seminar was organised for the students of Manacaud Teachers Training Institute. A morning session on ‘POSCO Act and Juvenile Justice act’ was delivered by the Kerala Child Rights Observatory state coordinator Maneesh M Nair. An afternoon session on ‘Gender Equality’ was delivered by Ether India (NGO) director Biju Simon.

“The students training to be teachers would mould the upcoming generation, thus educating them on gender equality creating a difference,” says Fr Thomas.

