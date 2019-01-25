Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Saving our girls

At 8 am on January 24, they assembled with their bicycles in front of the Kowdiar Palace.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School with their bicylces for the rally

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 8 am on January 24, they assembled with their bicycles in front of the Kowdiar Palace. Thirty-four children of  Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School carried messages and wishes with respect to the National Girl Child Day on their cycles. “We want to show our solidarity in protecting the rights of the girl child. I feel obliged to be a part of this rally,” says Mohammed Haady, student of Class VI.

The cycle rally was jointly organised by Childline, Don Bosco Veedu Society and Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School. It was held to provide awareness to the society, especially to  students on protecting the rights of the girl child on grounds of the National Girl Child Day. “The rally aims at raising voice against the gender inequality that becomes a hindrance for the fulfilment of a girl child’s dream. Children must be educated to stop becoming preys for child marriage, child labour and sexual abuse. Education on child rights is the need of the hour,” says Fr Thomas P P, Childline coordinator, Thiruvananthapuram.

Followed by the rally, an awareness seminar was organised for the students of Manacaud Teachers Training Institute. A morning session on ‘POSCO Act and Juvenile Justice act’ was delivered by the Kerala Child Rights Observatory state coordinator Maneesh M Nair. An afternoon session on ‘Gender Equality’ was delivered by Ether India (NGO) director Biju Simon.

“The students training to be teachers would mould the upcoming generation, thus educating them on gender equality creating a difference,” says Fr Thomas.

Statistics

  • A total of 1019 girls have been sexually abused in Kerala in the year 2018 (Childline Kerala Report- 2018) 56 girls aged between 6 to12 and 300 girls aged between 1 to 12 became preys of sexual abuse in the year 2018. (Childline Kerala Report- 2018)

  • 27 per cent of girls are forced to marry before the age of 18. (BBC 2017)

  • Four girls become prey for sexual abuse every one hour in India. (BBC 2017)

  • 20 per cent of girls in India were prey to child labour. (2011 Census Report in India)

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp