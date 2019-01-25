Stopping Karunya benevolent scheme is anti-people: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the state government is putting an end to the Karunya benevolent scheme which was a huge relief for a majority of poor, marginalised and deprived people of the state. He said this one instance clearly shows the state government will not do anything beneficial for the people of the state.

The senior Congress leader said the government has brought out an order stopping the Karunya benevolent scheme with effect from January 15. He said during the UDF tenure, an amount of Rs 800 crore was spent from Karunya funds and the present LDF Government has spent an amount of Rs 1,048 crore. This shows the immense popularity of the project, Chennithala said.

He said Karunya was the last resort of poor people and the present government was stopping this project only because this was brought forward by the UDF Government. Instead of Karunya, the government is bringing forward the Central Government project of Ayushman Bharath -Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, Ramesh said. He said even though this project is an insurance programme, to cheat people it is named as Karunya Arogya Suraksha project. If someone who joins this programme falls ill, the patients will get money. Premium amount will be paid by the state and Central governments. He said the main fault of this programme is that money will be reimbursed only for those who join this and the insurance has to be renewed.

He said poor people and Adivasis will not join these projects by filling the forms. In the Karunya project one need not join any project. All he or she has to do is submit the application after the disease is diagnosed. Chennithala said the state government is now torpedoing such a people-friendly project.

He said under Karunya scheme, benefit up to Rs 2 lakh was available for each patient for heart diseases, neuro diseases, kidney transplant, vertebral or spinal injuries, liver surgeries, open-heart surgeries, etc.