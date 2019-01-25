Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The dye hard artist

We are familiar with exhibitions that feature traditional block prints and khadi textiles. Even our ancestral music and art have been part of revivalist movements.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: We are familiar with exhibitions that feature traditional block prints and khadi textiles. Even our ancestral music and art have been part of revivalist movements. Manipur-based NIFT graduate Moranngam Khaling brings to light another ancient custom that is endangered—tattooing. “In the traditional context, tattoos are an eternal mark of personal and social identity. There’ll be a huge hole in the understanding of the aesthetic and cultural expression of any community if one does not study this practice,” says Moranngam aka Mo Naga. With over 15 years of experience in inking skin, he’s even set up Godna  Gram tattoo village in New Delhi to help young artists revive their roots. We catch up with the Neo-Naga style pioneer as he visits Kochi for Tarazwa Festival  this weekend.

Mo Naga

Digging up
It was an exploration of native textiles for a graduation project in 2007 that got Mo interested in his tribe’s inking rituals. Realising that there were only a handful of inked elders and even fewer veteran artists, he left behind his vocation in designing to chase something new; or old, rather. “I didn’t have the luxury of waiting, as knowledgeable people were passing away. It was very important for me to study, understand and document these,” he says. In the early days, he researched online, in archives and through conversations with cultural activists. Later, he left the comforts of the city to trace the roots of the art. “Some of the last designs were done over half a century ago and certain communities didn’t even have any records. So, I tracked down people who had witnessed tattooing and even looked into folk songs and stories,” informs the 33-year-old.

Balancing modernity
While ‘tribal’ mostly meant Polynesian or American designs earlier, Mo informs that revivalists from places like the Philippines and Canada are giving a new perspective to this tattoo style. “There are very few countries with such diverse tattooing customs as ours. So, I’m trying to raise awareness about the rich heritage and hoping that more people will take it up,” says the tattooist, who developed the neo-Naga style. Currently working with modern machines as well as old techniques like tapping and poking, he even creates his own dyes from natural materials. “My style uses symbolic scripts which are taken from not only Naga tattooing but also other art forms ranging from textile to wood carvings. Basically, it’s your story in Naga aesthetics,”he says, in conclusion.

The fest will held from January 25 to 27 at Pachamama Cafe, Aluva.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp