Three’s a record

In 2015, the Kannammoola native set a world record in the Incredible Book of Records by moving his hands clockwise and anti-clockwise 226 times in 60 seconds.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A World Record is no easy feat. Three, is admirable. P K Sreekumar’s house boasts of three records held by his daughters and himself. In 2015, the Kannammoola native set a world record in the Incredible Book of Records by moving his hands clockwise and anti-clockwise 226 times in 60 seconds.

“Being a personality development trainer, I believe in the power of coordinating the mind and body in order to stay productive. I had asked my students at school to move their hands simultaneously in a clockwise and anti-clockwise direction. What seemed impossible became possible when children were in complete focus. That gave me an idea to try it with my children,” said Sreekumar.

Later, Sreekumar gave training sessions for V K Karthika, his elder daughter and she won a world record in the same category, setting a new record in the Incredible Book of World Records by moving her hands clockwise and anti-clockwise 89 times in 60 seconds. That, would be the second World Record at home.
V K Devika, his younger daughter, completed the trio by bagging a World Record in the Incredible Book of World Records, performing ‘kathakali’ at the age of four. “She performed the ‘Krishna Padam’ and donned a ‘Uduthukali’. She is the youngest girl to perform ‘kathakali’. The very act was performed at the Arya Central School, Pattom,” said Sreekumar. She was trained under her school dance teacher.

