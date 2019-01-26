Diet fads show an increasing trend

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health habits of the people have been changing drastically. With the usual health checkups, diet fads irrespective of age are trending now. While following the diet plans people tend to neglect the side-effects which would backfire in the near future.

The main objective of food is to provide all the necessary nutrients not only for the nourishment but also for cleansing and detoxifying the body. People tend to follow different types of diets. It is not just for therapeutic purpose but for the preventive aspects also. "Only about 10 per cent of the total population follow a preventive diet concept while the rest may be diabetics, persons with obesity, cardiac problems hypertension and arthritis," says Dr Lalitha Appukuttan, head of the department of naturopathy at NIMS Medicity.

While talking about the growing trend of Low Carbohydrate High Fat (LCHF) diet plan Dr Lalitha says, "LCHF will always have side effects in the long run because of the high fat and high protein content while it is very low in high-density lipoproteins (HDL). This may cause serious kidney problems and cancerous conditions. This may lead to the loss of the shine of the skin and cause premature ageing. Also, several sexual problems have been reported."

According to the doctor, an ideal diet plan should include organic complex carbohydrates in a minimum quantity of 15 per cent of the total calorie intake with a high protein content (1.5 gm/ kg body weight). Also, good cholesterol, approximately 30 ml per day, along with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, polyphenol and flavonoids are essential for body metabolism.