Indian Medical Association bats for Planetary Diet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While it is high time to reverse the unhealthy eating habits, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has incorporated the world-renowned 'Planetary Diet' proffered by Eat-Lancet Commissions in their Food Safety initiative by spreading awareness regarding the need to adapt the model as well as encouraging metabolic activities. According to IMA officials, there is an emergency national requirement to switch to a healthy environment and to develop a safe food culture as lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, stroke, heart disease, cancer and hypertension, are on the rise.

"People earlier used to follow a disciplined food rule in their everyday life. They used to eat food containing essential vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, carbohydrates and protein. 'The three square meal pattern' has become obsolete as people have endless food choices in front of them which allow them to skip meals and go for alternatives helping them reduce weight in less time," said Dr Sreejith N Kumar, national convener, Food Safety Initiative, IMA.

IMA through its health advisory focuses on promoting healthy diets from sustainable food systems. The 'Planetary Diet' model aims at developing a diet plan that includes a person's mental, physical and social well-being and not merely the non-existence of disease. It encourages the intake of plant-based food and limits animal source foods and added sugars. "The new model is a revised version of the 'Food Platter' model, where a flexitarian diet doubling the intake of fruit, vegetables, legumes and nuts at the same time, reducing 50 per cent consumption of meat has been introduced. When the child and adolescent obesity is on the rise, we should re-define our food habits. Children tend to munch snacks all the time, 'eating out' regularly and consuming fatty food, resulting in abdominal obesity which has become common in Kerala," said Dr Sreejith.

The 'Planetary Food' model is represented symbolically by half a plate of fruits, vegetables while the other side consists of whole grains, plant proteins (beans, lentils, pulses), unsaturated plant oils, modest amounts of meat, dairy and some added sugar and starchy vegetables. The food plan is easily adaptable and the same can be altered according to personal preferences.

According to health specialists, a sedentary lifestyle where people have no physical activity or irregular physical activity is an add-on to the unhealthy living environment. "While collaborating with food safety authorities and the government, we look forward to spreading awareness regarding the need to encourage metabolic activities among people of all ages. Community participation, policy formulation and forming regulatory measures are in the plan. The prime focus will be on metabolic safety," said Dr Sreejith. He also opined the government should make it accessible for the lower economic classes by allowing subsidy.

Over the years, the food habits of Keralites have drastically changed from the ideal carbohydrate-protein content combination to fast food and quick snacks. There used to be a time when Keralites used to eat homemade food including puttu-kadala, appam-vegetable stew and idli-sambar. With the change in lifestyle, people switched to 'ready to eat' meals resulting in an increase in cases of obesity. Overconsumption of carbohydrates is a serious concern as the consequence is not only an increase in belly fat but also lifestyle diseases.

"Our traditional food menu used to be ideal for the life our grandparents lived, now the living situations have changed, people have no time to cook so they look for alternate options. When they become obese they seek quick weight loss and fat reduction techniques which in the long run is going to affect their health. What we need is a balanced diet plan which includes all the required proteins and vitamins to stay healthy," said Anitha Mohan, dietitian.

While its high time Keralites moved to healthy eating. Following a proper diet, time of eating, quality and quantity of food and the method of cooking determine whether its a balanced diet or not. Developing healthy eating habits along with building a routine exercise regime will help achieve a healthy body and mind.