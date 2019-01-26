Man arrested for station attack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Medical College police have arrested a 30-year-old man for attacking the police station on Wednesday night. Manoj, a resident of Bund Colony in Kunnukuzhy, was nabbed by the police.

The police said Manoj is a DYFI worker and was part of the group that hurled stones at the police station on Wednesday night. Medical College police had arrested two youths from Kunnukuzhy for sexually harassing a minor girl. The two were charged under the POCSO Act. However, a group of DYFI workers from Kunnukuzhy came to the station at midnight demanding the sentries to let them visit the arrested duo.

When their demand was rejected, they turned violent and pelted stones for which a case was registered.

Manoj was arrested in connection with this station attack case.