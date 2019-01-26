Raid on CPM office

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deputy Commissioner in-charge Chaithra Teresa John raided the CPM district committee office in Mettukkada on the basis of a tip-off that one of the station attackers was hiding there. The raid took place on Thursday midnight and was initially opposed by the CPM activists who were present there.

Later, they relented and the police entered the office. However, they could not find the accused there. There are reports that the chief minister directly sought details about the search from the officer. It’s learnt that CPM district leadership has conveyed the party higher ups their displeasure over the office raid. The matter was also conveyed to the Chief Minister’s Office who in turn directed the Commissioner to look into the issue.