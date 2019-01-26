Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Raid on CPM office

The raid took place on Thursday midnight and was initially opposed by the CPM activists who were present there.

Published: 26th January 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deputy Commissioner in-charge Chaithra Teresa John raided the CPM district committee office in Mettukkada on the basis of a tip-off that one of the station attackers was hiding there. The raid took place on Thursday midnight and was initially opposed by the CPM activists who were present there.

Later, they relented and the police entered the office. However, they could not find the accused there. There are reports that the chief minister directly sought details about the search from the officer. It’s learnt that CPM district leadership has conveyed the party higher ups their displeasure over the office raid. The matter was also conveyed to the Chief Minister’s Office who in turn directed the Commissioner to look into the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp