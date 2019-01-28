Finally, Killiyar to be free of weeds as Thiruvananthapuram Corporation steps in

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Killiyar which is choked with weeds and water hyacinth will finally get a lease of life. The City Corporation has finally decided to conduct the one-day mega cleaning drive programme on February 27.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Mayor V K Prasanth with officers of the Killiyar City Mission. The drive which was scheduled to be held on December was postponed owing to the floods. Several requests by political parties to postpone the date was also considered. The local body had already initiated clean-up activities of the Killiyar several months ago. The immediate strategies include steps to strengthen the river banks.

As many as 25,000 volunteers including Corporation staff, NSS and Resident's Association members, Kudumbasree and college volunteers will participate in the mass cleaning drive programme.

Ward-level meetings will also be held between January 26 to February 5 in 18 wards through which the Killiyar flows. A local monitoring committee will also be organised. An awareness campaign will be spread through both ward-level and local monitoring committees.

"The councillors, health inspectors and junior health inspector has been assigned to look after the various activities related to the programme. At least two banners highlighting the importance of the river will be placed at wards where the Killiyar river flows. Green protocol will be strictly followed during the cleaning drive. Cultural programmes have been organised as part of the mega cleaning," said a corporation health officer.

At least 1,000 volunteers from each ward are expected to participate in the drive. The equipments required for the cleaning will be arranged locally and the ward councillors will be in charge for the cleaning of the river that flows through their respective wards. Both sides of Killi river will be separated. The responsibility of the drive will be allotted to 100 councillors.