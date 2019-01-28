Kerala budget 2019-2020: Thiruvananthapuram fishermen pray for better days

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Kerala budget 2019-2020 is about to be tabled in the house, the fishermen community in the district are keeping their fingers crossed hoping the government will take note of their plight.

According to the fishermen community, the snail pace of developmental initiatives proposed in the last budget has left many of them in the lurch.

Though the previous budget had given a thrust to fishermen safety and housing projects under the Cyclone Ockhi relief package, the fishermen community representatives of Valiyathura, are unhappy.

"Medical kits and marine ambulance with ICU facilities were on the list. However, the projects did not take off. If the government makes promises this year, we pray they fulfill it," said Aravindan K, Ockhi victim, Valiyathura.

However, Fisheries Department officers say the Cyclone Ockhi relief activities are a long term process and require a lot of time for execution.

"We had emphasised on fishermen security and safety in the previous budget. Around 1,000 life jackets were planned to be distributed in the initial phase. Tender procedures take at least 45 days. Quality is also a concern. Now, we are rectifying all the defects and are finally distributing jackets. We are also procuring navigation equipments for fishermen. A total of 30 pieces of equipment will be distributed in the Sakthikulangara area next week. Initially, this will be on a trial basis," said K Sreedharan Nampoothri, private secretary, Minister for Fisheries.

He said they have received Rs 108 crore out of the Rs 110 crore budget which was sanctioned.

"Fishing nets and fishing boats were distributed for the fishermen community across the state. Around Rs 53 lakh has been spent to support the children of fishermen killed in Cyclone Ockhi.

The financial support will continue till 2030 for students from class LKG to degree level including distribution of books, hostel fee and semester fee," said Sreedharan.

The Fisheries Department officers have informed the marine ambulance with ICU facilities will be rolled out. However, it will take time since the cost of one marine ambulance is Rs 8 crore.

"The marine ambulances are being built at the Cochin Shipyard," said an officer in-charge, Fisheries Department.

According to the Fisheries Department, rehabilitation is being given primary focus. More flats will be provided to the fishermen community at Muttathara and Karode.

Meanwhile, there are demands to implement the loan relief scheme for the Okchi victims. The fishermen community has also sought to find alternative measures for their safety instead of building sea walls.

"Housing scheme should be taken into serious consideration in the 2019 budget as more than half of us still live in rehabilitation centres," said Raji Kumari, Muttathara. She also said the department should ensure in providing danger alert equipment and satellite phones to enhance the security of the community.