Thiruvananthapuram Corporation becomes first in Kerala to build thousand houses under PMAY

According to officers, this is the first time that a Corporation had successfully completed the dream housing project in a short span of time. 

Published: 28th January 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has earned the distinct tag of becoming the first in the state to build 1, 000 houses as part of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, which have 9, 027 beneficiaries for the scheme.

At least 1, 370 beneficiaries were included in the first DPR, while the second DPR envisages to benefit 1, 834 families. The remaining houses will be completed under various DPRs.

At least Rs 361 crore has been estimated for the completion of the scheme. The union and state governments is expected to provide Rs 49. 47 crore while the corporation will provide Rs 51. 3 crore. Rs 97. 6 crores has been spent to date.

According to the district officials, the rest of the beneficiaries will be equipped with houses within a year. Other than Rs 4 lakh, the housing project beneficiaries of PMAY- Life scheme will also avail Rs 24, 390 as part of inclusion in Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (AUEGS).

The distribution of the keys and AUEGS card, instalment will be held in the coming days.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp