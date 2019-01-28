Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Worker crushed to death under marble block in Thiruvananthapuram

A 47-year-old INTUC labourer was crushed to death under a marble block while unloading it from a truck at Malayinkeezhu near here on Saturday.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 47-year-old INTUC labourer was crushed to death under a marble block while unloading it from a truck at Malayinkeezhu near here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Chandran, son of Chellappan, a resident of Varuvilakathu Veedu, Meppookada, Malayinkeezhu. The Malayinkeezhu police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

According to police, the accident took place around 10.45 am in front of a marble shop named ‘ KD Marbles’ when a truck containing a load of marble blocks were being unloaded.

A total of five labourers were unloading the blocks. Ravi was at the centre to balance the blocks while other two labourers took it out from the vehicle.

However, the labourers could not withstand the weight of the block while unloading and eventually the block fell over Ravi.

