Parvathy Puthanar: Canal of misfortune

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Parvathy Puthanar, which had once been the pride of Travancore, is now a forgotten canal that has failed to withstand the test of time. For seven years, the stink caused mainly from animal carcases and stagnant water has become more unbearable over the years, making life miserable in the region. Adding to woes, the fishermen community residing in the area are preventing authorities from removing the silt which has accumulated in the estuary. According to the fishermen community, the authorities should construct a mini harbour at Poonthura only after which the silt removal of Parvathy Puthanar should be undertaken.

A portion of Parvathy Puthanar is running parallel to the sea till the Poonthura Estuary and the same has been blocked by the sand creating hindrance in the flow of water in the canal. Councillor Peter Solomon said Inland Navigation Corporation was prepared to remove the sand. "However, the residents are blocking the work till the authorities bend to their pressure of constructing a mini harbour," he said.

Though the former UDF led government allocated Rs 5 crore for the establishment of the mini harbour in the interim budget, the LDF government scrapped the project. "The environmental study of the project was already completed. However, the LDF was not interested in the project and has been focusing on building a mini fishing harbour at Pozhiyoor," said Peter.

Coastal area shrinking

According to the fishermen community, seven years ago, Poonthura boasted of at least 700 meters wide coastal area. However, now it has reduced to zero. "During the rough sea season of June, July and August, we are not able to go fishing as the sea enters the coastal area," said Paul, a fisherman.

During the rough seas, the fishermen of Poonthura are forced to go to Vizhinjam for fishing. "There are restrictions at the Vizhinjam port and special regulation to sell fishes. We find it difficult and the only solution is a mini harbour at Poonthura," he said. Suresh Kumar, chief engineer of Inland Navigation said they will notify the government on the need to construct a mini harbour at Poonthura.

"Meanwhile, we have already started cleaning the Parvathy Puthanar canal. We will begin the sand removal work once the issue is brought to the notice of the government," Suresh Kumar said.

High on pollution

"No mosquito repellent can stop the scourge of mosquitoes in our houses," said Manoj S from Poonthura. The waste from butcher shops, industries, hospitals and houses are dumped in Parvathy Puthanar.