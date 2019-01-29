Chief Minister to inaugurate state credit seminar of NABARD today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ‘State Credit Seminar 2019-20’ and release NABARD’s ‘State Focus Paper’ on Tuesday morning at Hotel Residency Tower here.

State minister for Agriculture V S Sunil Kumar will give the keynote address and release a brochure on Farmer Producer Organization (FPO).

V K Ramachandran, Vice Chairman, Kerala state planning board and S M N Swamy, Regional director, Reserve Bank of India will deliver a special address.