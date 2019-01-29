Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Diphtheria case detected in Thiruvananthapuram district

The condition of the  girl admitted to the  Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital is said to be out of danger.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Medical Office has launched prevention measures across the district in the wake of the detection of a diphtheria case in a 21-year-old resident of the post-matric hostel at Mayam the other day. Following which, the DMO has asked people to seek immediate treatment at nearby hospitals if they have any of the disease symptoms.  

Meanwhile, a team of health officials led by Dr P P Preetha visited the hostel and distributed prevention medicines among the residents and staff of the hostel. Those who had close contact with the patient, including her relatives, are under surveillance.

The girl was admitted to the hospital on January 21. Her swab test confirmed diphtheria on  January 24.

The community medicine department of the Medical College visited the hostel to ascertain the source of infection.     

DMO Jose G D’Cruz said that medicines for prevention and cure have been made available at all government hospitals in the district.

Fever, throat pain, runny nose, difficulty in swallowing are the symptoms. Children who have not taken vaccination and elderly with less immunity are more vulnerable to the disease.

