Not fit for sailing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rusted boats surrounded by water hyacinth at the Aakkulam Tourist Village is a put away for tourists who visit the tourist spot in search of leisure, far from the bustling city. Once an area which boasted of an adjoining boat club, the boating at Aakkulam had shown promise. However, today, the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities have affected the tourism prospects. Though Rs 125 Crore was set aside by the Tourism Department for the renovation of the tourism village, the boat club and activities were not revived.

The roads have turned bumpy making it difficult for the tourists to take the route. District Tourism Promotion Council said new boats can only be brought to Aakkulam, once the lake is cleaned. Though funds have been sanctioned for purchasing new boats, no concrete steps have been taken so far.

Bindhu Mani, secretary, DTPC said the renovation of the Tourist Village is being expedited at the earliest with more upgraded facilities. “ We are trying to complete all the infrastructure development projects that were planned at the tourist village on the banks of the Aakkulam lake.

“We have already completed a well-equipped children's park and swimming pool but the renovation of the boat club is still in discussion stage as most of the boats have been destroyed and need to be replaced with new ones,” said Bindhu Mani, secretary, DTPC. Besides the swimming pool and Children's Park, an artificial waterfall, a restaurant and a pavilion are planned.

A digital music fountain, amphi-theatre, cycle track, cricket bowling pitch are among the other promised facilities that were included in the Rs 4.93 crore phase two renovation project of Aakkulam tourist village.

“We hope to complete the work by this year end,” said Bindhu.