‘Olam’ all set for its second edition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Music, art and leisure. Put in a mix of business and you have the second edition of Olam Flea market which is all set to capture the pulse of the city from February 2. The two-day festival will be a platform for artists across the country who will be given an opportunity to display their unique collections. The festival will be held at Tagore Theatre premises on February 2 from 4 pm to 10.30 pm and February 3 from 11.30 am to 10.30 pm.

The market was founded by a group of like-minded youngsters working in various fields in the previous year. The event which was the first of its kind held in the city at Sooryakanthi grounds was a huge success. The flea market pulled huge crowds with merchandise and unique artworks from various parts of the city. " More than 60 stalls were set up at the flea market in the first edition. This year, we have upgraded the event into a festival where artists, musicians and stand-up comedians can come together and share a single platform," said Anina Elizabeth Jacob, an illustrator by profession and creative director of Olam.

Olam is an attempt to empower and celebrate talents which otherwise remain as little known enterprises, limited within online circles. The market explores itself as a platform that will assist new-found and growing businesses, while at the same time cater to the food and fashion cravings of the city through myriad forms of cuisine, food, fashion, and music.

With around 80 stalls, Olam will also include Ukulele and calligraphy workshops so people not only buy products but also take inspiration from the young entrepreneurs. "Usually when we organise flea markets, people just arrive to purchase products and then leave the venue. Workshops attracting different age groups will be also be held as part of the event," he said.

If the first edition of Olam was more of art and fashion, this time the organisers have decided to make it more inclusive. "We have incorporated games and also spot games," said Anina. From unique artists to stunning live performances by musicians from across the country, the flea market will feature some of the best artists such as Prajwal Xavier from Kochi who will conduct calligraphy workshops. Unique baking workshops will also be featured at the event.

The first edition witnessed more than 80,000 customers. This time the organisers are expecting a bigger crowd. There will also be a dedicated area for children with story-sessions, sensory garden and play kitchen. It will also include painting sessions. Live music performances and Open-Mike sessions will also be there. The entry fee is Rs 100.