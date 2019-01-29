Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shut down of reservation counter leaves passengers high and dry

Meanwhile, railway officials said the public won't be affected as there are reservation counters located in close by.

Published: 29th January 2019 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The next time you head to the Pattom reservation ticket counter to book your train ticket, think again! Citing high expenditure and low-income generation, the railways have been forced to shut down the counter permanently. The reservation counter was closed on January 4 without prior information to the public.

"The railway used to receive only a monthly income of Rs 6 lakh from the Pattom counter while the total expenditure was above Rs 3 lakh, including rent and salary of the staff. Due to this loss in the collection, we decided to close it down. We have put up a notice at the building where the counter operated to inform the public," said Rajesh Chandran, senior divisional commercial manager.   

The decision by the railways has put the general public in the lurch as most of them only learn about the shut-down once they arrive at the place to book their tickets. To avail the service, they have to travel to Thampanoor or book tickets at the Medical College reservation counter.

"On January 3, I booked the ticket from the Pattom counter. However, when I went their again on January 15, I was surprised to learn that it was closed. The railways have not informed the public. They should have at least informed the public via newspaper," said Manoj Kumar (name changed), a resident of Pattom who frequently visits the counter.

"During the second visit when the security informed that the counter was closed I thought it was on a temporary basis owing to technical issues. Even then, I was not given a heads up. It was only on my third visit, I learnt that the counter was permanently shut down," he said.

Meanwhile, railway officials said the public won't be affected as there are reservation counters located in close by. Also, since the railways online booking facility is already popular, the public won't face much hassles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp