Slew of programmes to mark Martyrs’ Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh has said the 72nd anniversary of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi will be observed on January 30 with various programmes.

Floral tributes will be paid to the portrait of Gandhiji at KPCC headquarters at 9.30 am followed by an all-religion prayer meet. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, KPCC publicity chairman K Muraleedharan, working president K Sudhakaran, Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, V M Sudheeran, M M Hassan, Thampanoor Ravi and DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanil will participate.

DCCs and mandalam committees will offer floral tributes to Gandhiji’s portrait. A public programme on ‘Against killers of Gandhi’ will be organised in the state capital in the evening.