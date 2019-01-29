Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Wall posters removed by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's green army

Mayor VK Prasanth alleged that those individuals who fail to encourage arts are behind such acts.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation conducted a programme to clear the posters pasted on the beautified walls of the street at Palayam on Monday. In an attempt to combine cleanliness with creativity the Tourism Department in collaboration with the District Tourism Promotion Council began the Arteria project at various places in the city.

Mayor VK Prasanth alleged that those individuals who fail to encourage arts are behind such acts. The walls have the works of artist KG Subramanyan. The Mayor along with his green army team took the initiative to clean these walls and take action against those people who are responsible for damaging the beauty.

"We will identify the people who are responsible and impose a fine on them. Even after continuous warning if the organisations allow such damage then the corporation will be forced to cancel their licences," said Mayor.

