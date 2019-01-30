Kerala should be ready to tackle climate change: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state and society, in general, should be better prepared to take on the climate change challenges.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly built headquarters of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), in Thiruvananthapuram, he said there are a lot of changes in connection with nature and the people have to be updated about the gravity of such happenings for which better-coordinated effort is needed.

A social voluntary training is imparted to the volunteers with the association of various departments. These voluntary groups were active in Tamil Nadu during the time of Cyclone Gaja. The SDMA has risen to the occasion during the time of flood and coordinated the rehabilitation activities. Now the state government is giving emphasis to the rebuilding of the state. It is important to rebuild a Nava Kerala drawing lesson from the past, he said.

Revenue Minister E Chandrashekharan who presided over the function inaugurated the emergency response centre at the function. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar inaugurated the authority office building. Chief Secretary Tom Jose inaugurated the distribution of satellite phones to the District Collectors by giving a set to Idukki District Collector K Jeevan Babu. Additional chief secretary (Revenue) P H Kurien presented the report at the function.