Move over plastic! Sanitary cloth pads are more hygienic and definitely the future

 Cloth pads will hopefully replace plastic pads in the near future.

Published: 30th January 2019 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Representation picture of a sanitary cloth pad

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Cloth pads will hopefully replace plastic pads in the near future. If all goes well, the City Corporation will soon set up cloth pad making units in the city. Kudumbasree women workers will be roped in for the project which is aimed at ensuring hygiene for women besides creating a zero plastic environment. 

 The 'cloth-pad revolution' by the Corporation falls under the 'Peoples Planning Programme' introduced in 2018-19. Though a similar programme was introduced in the past under the 'My City Beautiful City' project, it did not take off as planned. However, officials are confident the new project will be a success.
"Training sessions are being provided at stitching centres.

Women will be provided with more job opportunities which help them improve their living standards. The idea is to spread awareness regarding improper pad disposal which will lead to clogged toilets. Sanitary pads have to be changed in regular intervals which increases the risk of plastic disposal in the long run," said Rakhi Ravikumar, deputy mayor.

Kudumbasree workers who know sewing will be selected for the project. According to Prakash S, implementing officer, each stitching group contains five members. The location for the centres has already been identified.  "The stigma associated with sanitary pads and the attitude of the public changed during the floods. The cloth pads will be beneficial for women as it is more affordable. The pads will be made of pure cotton and we have not yet decided on the exact price for the same," said Prakash. A total of `25 lakhs has been allotted for the project.

