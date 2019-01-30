Pattom PRS was uneconomical: Railways releases statement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, 25 days after the closure of the Pattom Reservation Centre, the railways has finally woken up to the occasion and issued a circular regarding the decision. The move comes a day after T'Puram Express highlighted that the counter, which had proved useful to the public, was closed down 25 days ago without any notification. According to the statement, before the introduction of online/mobile ticketing, the Pattom PRS centre had received good support from passengers who lived close by.

"However, the introduction of e-ticketing through online and mobile apps reduced the dependence on PRS Counter tickets all over due to which 75 per cent of reservations are conducted online," it read.

The satellite computerised Passenger Reservation System(PRS) Centre at Pattom, was serving as one of the seven PRS centres in Thiruvananthapuram city limits. The centre was opened in 1999 during the launch of Country Wide Network for Computerised Enhanced Reservation and Ticketing(CONCERT) system all over Indian Railways.

The railways had been paying rent for the centre which functioned at Life Insurance Corporation of India building. According to the railways, the recent hike in the rent made the centre uneconomical. The Pattom PRS centre had also been subjected to vandalism during the recent hartal. The railway official informed that, due to the lack of public support, exorbitant rent/operational costs and security issues, the Pattom PRS centre was shut down with the approval of the Railway Board.

The Satellite PRS centres at Medical College, Kodapanakunnu and Secretariat will continue to function for the residents of Thiruvananthapuram city in addition to the main PRS centres available at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kochuveli and Thiruvananthapuram Pettah railway stations, the statement read.