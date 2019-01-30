Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rahul Gandhi insulted Kerala with wrong remarks: Health Minister K K Shailaja

In view of international facilities at affordable rates, people from across the globe have been coming to Kerala for treatment.

Published: 30th January 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 04:52 AM

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress president Rahul Gandhi insulted Kerala with his factually wrong remarks on state’s health and social justice sectors, alleged Health Minister K K Shailaja.

Kerala is the state with the lowest infant and mother mortality rates. The state’s health sector occupies a proud position across the country.

The state has world-class hospitals and treatment facilities.

In view of international facilities at affordable rates, people from across the globe have been coming to Kerala for treatment. she said.

“At a time when Kerala has made a lot of progress in the health sector, the Congress leader insulted the state raising questions about treatment facilities. The state has also implemented social security facilities in a commendable manner. That’s when the Congress leader has come up with such a statement,” the minister said, adding people will reject such statements with contempt.

