Snehitha@school initiative: Just a phone call away for stressed students

Published: 30th January 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With board examinations approaching, stress levels among students are shooting up. To address their fears, Kudumbasare District Mission has strengthened the Snehitha@school initiative, aimed at helping students cope up with the stress. Under the initiative, students as well as parents will be given coaching.

Snehitha introduced in 2013 was aimed at initially helping women and children address abuse in families. Now, with branches across the state, Snehitha has widened their services. The Snehitha@school initiative was opened in 2017 at the Pattom St Mary's Higher Secondary School. With the growing demand, the initiative has been extended to 11 schools in the district. The councillors are just a phone call away.

"We decided to begin this service because we were receiving a lot of phone calls regarding exam stress. Classes are being held to alleviate students' stress. Students are often pressurised by both parents and teachers. The situation is worse for students of Class X as they are appearing for the public exam for the first time," said Nisha Sukumaran, Assistant  District Mission Coordinator."The centre receives a minimum of 30 calls and during the exams, it exceeds up to 50," said Soorya S, a councillor.

Awareness classes
32 sessions on mental health awareness, sexual abuse and POSCO Act are given to students across 10 selected schools in the district. According to Soorya, students from broken families have a lot of issues. "Children are not aware of their rights or whom to approach when they became victims of sexual abuse. Awareness is necessary and imparted at a young age," Soorya said.

As part of the initiative, Snehitha is also delivering classes to lower primary students as well. 
"Students talk about the sexual abuse. Being very young, they are not aware of good touch and bad touch. We at Snehitha are trying to educate children on the need for addressing their issues to parents or teachers," said Soorya. The career guidance classes of Snehitha will commence soon by February. Students can avail the councilling services of Snehitha at 0471 2430661. 

