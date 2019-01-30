Thiruvananthapuram civic body she lodge for cost-effective stay for women and children during pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To provide safe accommodation for women devotees during the annual pongala festival, the City Corporation has opened she lodge which aims at providing cost-effective stay for women and children arriving at the state capital. The facility introduced at Sreekanteswaram will be available for women during the Pongala festival.

Mayor V K Prasanth said the lodge will be a boon for women, especially those arriving during the festival. Further, it will also provide a safe haven for women visiting the city for interviews and other purposes. Devotees have already begun booking rooms for the Pongala festival.

As one of the blocks in the premises of Sreekanteswaram hostel is lying vacant, the Corporation plans to extend the facility.

Around Rs 75 lakh has been set aside for the purpose. A total of Rs 4.75 crore has been spent for setting up she lodges across the state, including the recently opened facility at the capital.

The corporation has also launched the construction work for she-lodges at Kazhakoottam and Attukal, for which Rs 2 crore each has been set aside. The facilities will become functional by next year. The public can book through the Kudumbashree Mission website. The rent has been fixed at Rs 250 per day and Rs 150 for two hours.

Yoga training

Besides the she lodge, there are a slew of other women-friendly programmes being initiated by the civic body. The corporation in association with the AYUSH department will soon launch a Rs 2 crore yoga training programme exclusively for women. As per the proposal, the corporation plans to set up a single centre in every four wards.

The Women Walk Way (WWW) project named previously as 'she corridor' will be constructed between the Government Women's College junction and Cottonhill Girls Higher Secondary School in Vazhuthacaud.

"Though the local body had to face issues with land approval from the PWD department initially, it has been resolved. The Corporation plans to move forward with its work," said the Mayor.

Preparations

Meanwhile, with hardly 20 more days left for the Pongala at Attukal Devi temple, the city corporation has started preparations by renovating roads and initiating steps to implement a green protocol.

Lakhs of women from across the state and neighbouring states are expected to take part in the ritual which involves cooking and offering pongala (sweet porridge), to the presiding deity.