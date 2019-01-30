Thiruvananthapuram police identify 70-odd school students bunking classes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have identified 70-odd school students found roaming in the city after bunking classes.

In the 10-day special drive titled Operation Cobra, the city police have taken them to the police station and where they were let off with their parents and school teachers.

They had also undergone a special counselling. In the crackdown, the police found the students at cinema theatres, malls and tourist centres.

There was a collective effort from Fort Thampanoor, Museum, Vattiyoorkavu, Pettah, Vanchiyoor, Valiyathura, Kovalam, Poonthura, Vizhinjam, Sreekaryam and Kazhakoottam police stations.

In the drive, several school bus drivers, eve-teasers, anti-socials were taken into custody. According to S Surendran, City Police commissioner, the drive would be intensified in the coming days.