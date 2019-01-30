Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram police identify 70-odd school students bunking classes

The city police have identified 70-odd school students found roaming in the city after bunking classes.

Published: 30th January 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have identified 70-odd school students found roaming in the city after bunking classes.

In the 10-day special drive titled Operation Cobra, the city police have taken them to the police station and where they were let off with their parents and school teachers.

They had also undergone a special counselling. In the crackdown, the police found the students at cinema theatres, malls and tourist centres.

There was a collective effort from Fort Thampanoor, Museum, Vattiyoorkavu, Pettah, Vanchiyoor, Valiyathura, Kovalam, Poonthura, Vizhinjam, Sreekaryam and Kazhakoottam police stations.

In the drive, several school bus drivers, eve-teasers, anti-socials were taken into custody. According to S Surendran, City Police commissioner, the drive would be intensified in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp