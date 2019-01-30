Vehicle modification shops face the heat as MVD issues directive

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD)'s decision to crackdown on vehicles which have undergone modifications from January 31 has come as a dampener for vehicle modification shops have not gone down well with motor enthusiasts and modification workshop owners who have been making good money from the trend.

With a number of such shops mushrooming in the city, people have begun shelling out money to modify vehicles according to their taste and style. However, the trend is not healthy, say MVD officials. “ This decision was taken following the number of accidents which occur during the night, primarily from the glare on oncoming cars which use powerful headlamps,” said K Padmakumar, Transport Commissioner.

The High Court had intervened asking the Transport Department to ensure the modifications are removed, following which, orders were passed over to the Regional Transport Officers.There are several motor enthusiasts who modify tyres, lights and horns. There are many who remove silencers and handle-bars, which are illegal.

According to the workshop owners, several owners of Royal Enfield Bullets spent at least Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for modifications.

Six months imprisonment

More than 2,000 cases of illegal and aftermarket headlamps were reported in the state. Under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the offender will have to serve imprisonment for more than six months or pay a fine which may amount to Rs 2,000 or both.

'Modifications not hindering safety should be allowed'

Many vehicle modification workshop owners are of the view that modifications that don't hinder the safety and security of the vehicles but enhance convenience of the users should be allowed.“ We have been in this industry for seven years. Usually, we try to keep up with the directives of the Motor Vehicles Departmen. However, modifications are made according to the customers demand. If the government is going to act tough on this, then car and bike manufacturers should ensure they stick to making the same type of lights, tyres and horns,” said Mohammad Najeeb, Reboot Car Creators.

For example, new generation bikes including Harley Davidson and Royal Enfield differ in terms of sound and its make."Harley Davidson bikes produce loud noises but this is legal. However, when a Royal Enfield is modified to produce the same noise, this becomes illegal,” he said. Another car modifier, Nihal Firoz of EVO Customz said modifications which are done on the outer body should not be considered illegal.