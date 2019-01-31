State has taken no decision to accept tax from Harrison Malayalam: E Chandrasekharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has taken no decision to accept tax from Harrison Malayalam Plantation for the land in its possession, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan informed the Assembly.

Responding to a submission from Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, the Minister said the government will seek legal advice to take a call on moving the cases in this regard to the civil court.

Based on the legal advice by the Advocate General, the government will take further actions.

In view of the court order in the issue, the government will look into follow-up actions by protecting the government’s interests, the Minister told the House.

