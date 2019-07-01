Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rs 3 crore spent for renovating Padmanabhapuram Palace so far

The proposal to acquire the tag of World Heritage Sites was submitted to Unesco in 2014 under the Cultural category. 

Padmanabhapuram Palace

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sum of Rs 3 crore has been spent till date for the conservation works of Padmanabhapuram Palace since it was added to the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, said 
sources at the Directorate of  Archaeology in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the engineer concerned, the conservation works must be carried out with extra care as most of the buildings and murals are in a delicate state. 

According to the engineer concerned, the conservation works must be carried out with extra care as most of the buildings and murals are in a delicate state.

"Only after finishing the construction work can we comment on the exact cost required for the same. The style of architecture is an ancient one and there are multiple layers. Each needs to be studied before it is put for renovation," he added. 

Other works carried out as part of the conservation include setting up of new lawn, maintenance of old clock, television that enables the differently abled visitors to view the place and toilet facilities. 

Though the property lies in Tamil Nadu, the 6.5 acres of the Padmanabhapuram Palace Complex was retained under the custodianship of the Kerala Government as per the State Reorganisation Settlement in 1956.

The facility, located 52 km from the capital city, is now a protected monument of Department of Archaeology under the state.

However, to go ahead with a further renovation on the buffer zone, both the governments should reach a consensus.  

Meanwhile, officials at the Directorate Of Archaeology said it is impossible to mention the deadline of the work as it is a time-consuming process. 

