Waste collection drive a hit in Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 13.5 tonnes of cloth waste and 1.5 tonnes of medical waste were collected by the city corporation.

Published: 01st July 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

The heavy rush seen at a waste collection point in Thiruvananthapuram.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special collection drive organised by the city corporation to collect cloth and medicine waste has resonated well with the city residents. As many as 13.5 tonnes of cloth waste and 1.5 tonnes of medical waste were collected by the city corporation.

A total of 14,277.38 kilos of cloth waste and 1,495.7 kilos of medicine waste were collected through various collection points on Saturday. 

In all,1,245 people turned up at the 25 waste collection points in the city to drop off their old cloth waste while 333 people utilised the facility to dispose of their medical waste. 

Major rush was seen in the collection point at Sasthamangalam where 252 people came to offload their cloth waste while 110 people came with medical waste. 

The collection was held at all the Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) in the city and eight special-collection centres. The medicine waste collected thus is managed under the 'PROUD'  project, pioneered by All-India Chemists and Druggists Association and Kerala State Drugs Control Department. 

"The public has responded well to the campaigns by the corporation. We have decided to place specially-designed bins for collecting medicine waste at MRFs, dry waste segregation hubs and select medical stores," Mayor VK Prasanth has said. 

The drive is organised in addition to the normal waste collection drives. The details regarding the waste collection are being made available through the mobile app 'Smart Trivandrum' of the corporation.  

The Mayor has further requested all the residents to download the application and be part of the waste collection drives.

