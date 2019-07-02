GPS, panic button installation on school buses drags on

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only around 150 school buses in the capital city have functional Global Positioning System (GPS) a month after the new academic year has begun. While almost 400 school buses have the equipment, many allegedly do not meet the central government guidelines which prevent them from activating the link with the state control room of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

With over 700 school buses functioning in the city, the number of GPS-equipped vehicles are quite low, considering MVD had earlier extended the deadline for installing the devices from October 2018 to the new academic year following protests from school managements. “Cases are pending before the High Court after various stakeholders, including educational institutions, raised objection to the mandatory use of GPS, especially on school buses, as the decision was taken by the state government alone,” said an MVD official.

District control rooms

Setting up district control rooms is an ongoing process. As of now, only one state control room is functional. It is estimated that a few more months will be required for all district control rooms, to monitor GPS-equipped vehicles, to be functional. “As of now, only the chances of crash is being monitored. Only when we have district control rooms can we use the system more efficiently. Also, this is the first step to complete the transition to the digital era. Though the government is planning to implement it as soon as possible, it will be completed only by June 2020,” said the official.

Financial interests

“Even when they are being tracked by the principals of the school, they remain disconnected from the state-controlled system,” said the official.There are many other schools struggling with funds. They have issues with installing a new GPS system as it will cost a good amount, if done in accordance with the guidelines.

Government schools have the lowest transition rate as the buses there are either bought by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) or from MP/MLA funds. In this case, finding funds for the additional installation is very difficult. However, all the new buses come with GPS.

Panic button

Panic buttons were specified to prevent any atrocities against students while on the school bus. Both GPS and Panic Button were insisted on when school buses were brought for fitness test prior to the beginning of the academic year.

No adequate devices

Meanwhile, no actions have been taken against violators as the government maintains the initiative is in its beginning stage. However, the government’s slow approach to the implementation of GPS is being attributed to the lack of supply of the equipment itself. “Twenty-three firms have been identified as approved sellers by the state in accordance with the central government guidelines. However, the production rate of these equipment are low and not sufficient to meet the needs,” said a MVD official.