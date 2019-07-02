Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Museum and gallery to undergo facelift

The Napier Museum, Natural History Museum and Sree Chitra Art Gallery will soon be renovated.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Napier Museum in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Napier Museum, Natural History Museum and Sree Chitra Art Gallery will soon be renovated. New facilities planned in the museums include special toilets for the differently-abled, parking facilities and elevators.

Napier Museum
According to the office of the Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives, a special team instituted by the government is working on the draft of the renovation projects that are to be carried out at Napier Museum. It includes renovation of the museum building and arrangement of the exhibits according to international standards. The Directorate of Museums and Zoos has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Culture to provide funds for the renovation of the Napier Museum which will cost about Rs 12 crore. 

Natural History Museum
New specimen boards with international standards and the renovation of the building have been included in the project for the Natural History Museum. Infrastructure modification work which includes new flooring, false ceiling and electrical works have also been added to the project. As part of the interactive museum policy, touch screens, information panels, a repository to store cabinet specimens and research will be added. Galleries will be equipped with an air-conditioning facility and fire extinguishers.

The facility will be open to the public in September. "Setting up a new museum is easier than renovating an old one. The outcome at the museum is the result of four years of our research," said Abu S, director, Department of Museums and Zoos.

Sri Chitra Art Gallery
To preserve paintings in the gallery, a DPR has been prepared along with a plan for the construction of a new building. "The design of gallery is progressing and it will be finished this financial year," said Abu.

